ST. LOUIS – An Alton business has been announced as a finalist for a 2019 Building St. Louis Award.

Sponsored by the St. Louis Business Journal, the Building St. Louis Awards are granted to businesses across the region to “recognize commercial real estate projects that have created a community impact in the areas of investment, jobs created or potential impact on a surrounding area,” according to the St. Louis Business Journal's website. Locally, Post Commons has been nominated for the publication's third annual awards. Specifically, it has been nominated for “Renovation or Conversion Less Than $5 Million.”

Owner Hugh Halter said the business was nominated by a young man who would prefer to remain anonymous. Halter said he was notified of it recently, adding the nomination took him completely by surprise.

Post Commons is a coffeehouse constructed from a former post office. Halter received the building from local philanthropist John Simmons and invested in its renovation. The business will celebrate its first anniversary on Feb. 23 with food trucks and music (after a January date closer to its actual anniversary had to be postponed due to weather concerns), and Halter said the renovation itself took around 12 months.

While the inside of the place looks like renovations may be complete, Halter said the building is still a work in process. In the future, Halter said he would like to create a work space for people in the basement, featuring everything from cubicles to a conference room.

“A lot of people come to Post Commons to meet,” Halter said. “When they meet here, things move; things get done. We have people meet here for all sorts of things, from projects to reconciliations. Even the city sometimes has meetings in here. We want to give people who can't afford an office space to have a place to meet and work, because, like I said, when people meet here, things get done.”

While Halter has more plans for his space, the Post Commons project itself was completed or substantially completed within the 2018 calendar year. The winner will choose a winner from the finalists in each category by a panel of independent judges. Winners will be profiled in the March 22 issue of that publication.

