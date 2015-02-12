O’FALLON - Terry Lammers, President of Innovative Business Brokerage Group, Inc., has successfully completed the meticulous certification process with the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA®) to earn the Certified Valuation Analyst® (CVA®) credential. The CVA credential is granted on to qualified individuals with considerable professional experience in the field of business valuation.

“The CVA designation is an indication to the business, professional, and legal communities that recipients have met NACVA’S rigorous standards of professionalism, expertise, objectivity, and integrity in the field business valuation, financial consulting, and related consulting disciplines,” stated Parnell Black, MBA, CPA, CVA, CEO of NACVA.

To become accredited by NACVA, the candidate is required to successfully complete and intensive training and testing process. An initial requirement to becoming a CVA is that the applicant either be a licensed CPA holding an active, valid, and unrevoked CPA license in his or her state, or hold a business degree and/or an MBA, or higher business degree, from an accredited college or university. Further, those without a CPA license must have two or more years of full-time equivalent experience in business valuation and related disciplines. Those who have earned the CVA credential must recertify every three years in order to maintain their credential.

Innovative Business Brokerage Group, Inc. (InnovativeBBG) was founded by Terry Lammers and Dave Kunkel, President of Kunkel Commercial Group, to assist customers looking to buy or sell a business. InnovativeBBG can also value your business for sale of the company, estate planning/gifting, business partnerships, marital resolutions, and other special circumstances. Whether you are a buyer, seller, need a valuation, exit strategy planning, or consulting services, InnovativeBBG brings specialized and certified knowledge to that situation. You can find out more about the Innovative Team online at InnovativeBBG.com.

