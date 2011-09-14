Alton, Ill. – Alton resident, Jesse Langer strives to become Eagle Scout. Jesse is 15 yrs old and attends Alton Senior High. He enjoys camping and fishing, reading books, playing video games and paintball. He is enrolled in ROTC at the high school and is a member of the Boy Scouts outside of school.

Jesse joined the Boy Scouts in 2008 becoming a member of Troop 1 of Alton. Troop 1 just celebrated their 100th birthday in August making them one of the oldest troops in the area. They meet every Monday night at College Avenue Presbyterian Church, who according to sources, has proudly sponsored the troop for those 100 years. Jesse also had the opportunity to attend the 100th year celebration of scouting Jamboree in Virginia in 2010. He says he had a great time and will never forget it and recommends all scouts to attend the next Jamboree.

Jesse has enjoyed his adventure in scouting and says he has learned many things he feels will benefit him as an adult and for a successful future. He also told us about the things he likes about being in scouts, such as the campouts his troop goes on. He really enjoys being outdoors and has learned alot about survival and nature from his troop leaders. He especially enjoys the campouts and sitting around the fire with his fellow scouts and leaders just talking.

Each boy goes through 6 ranks to reach Eagle Scout. Each rank has some requirements that have to be met before they can go to the next rank. Jesse's current rank is Life Scout which is the last of 6 before making Eagle. Part of making Eagle is they have to do a project to show their leadership skills. The project Jesse chose to do is a swing set for LifeHouse Community Church, where he attends, located on Seminary Rd. in Alton.

In order to do this project Jesse has to do fundraisers to raise money for the materials needed to construct the swing set. He has already had two fundraisers, but has not raised near enough for what he needs. Many area business have graciously made donations to help at his fundraisers and he is very grateful to them for their contributions. He has two more fundraisers planned, a fish fry September 17th at Abundant Life Community Church and a Bingo Night on October 1st at the VFW on Alby St. He hopes to raise enough money at these last two fundraisers so he can get started and have his project completed by this fall. Jesse is very axious to get started on the swing set and says he can't wait to see the faces of the LifeHouse children when it's done. "There's nothing more satisfying than seeing a small child smile from ear to ear." Jesse says.

Jesse says that the other great thing about becoming an Eagle Scout is that you can take what you have learned from Boy Scouts and your family, and apply it to the community through a leadership project and to everyday living.

