Local banker reappointed to IBA Compliance Division Advisory Committee
Sheree L. Fuchs, Vice President of Liberty Bank, headquartered in Alton, Illinois, recently was reappointed to the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA) 2015-2016 Compliance Division Advisory Committee by IBA President and CEO, Linda Koch.
As a member of the Committee, Mrs. Fuchs will assist the IBA in developing and maintaining programs for providing information, guidance and networking opportunities to bank compliance and risk management officers of a statewide basis, while serving in an advisory role to the IBA to help identify the industry's needs on a wide range of education and training matters.
The Illinois Bankers Association, the voice of Illinois' banking industry, is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve.
Liberty Bank is a locally owned financial institution with locations in Alton, Godfrey and Bethalto. For additional details about the bank visit www.bankliberty.com or call 618-462-7000.
