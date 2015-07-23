Sheree L. Fuchs, Vice President of Liberty Bank, headquartered in Alton, Illinois, recently was reappointed to the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA) 2015-2016 Compliance Division Advisory Committee by IBA President and CEO, Linda Koch.

As a member of the Committee, Mrs. Fuchs will assist the IBA in developing and maintaining programs for providing information, guidance and networking opportunities to bank compliance and risk management officers of a statewide basis, while serving in an advisory role to the IBA to help identify the industry's needs on a wide range of education and training matters.

The Illinois Bankers Association, the voice of Illinois' banking industry, is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve.

Liberty Bank is a locally owned financial institution with locations in Alton, Godfrey and Bethalto. For additional details about the bank visit www.bankliberty.com or call 618-462-7000.

