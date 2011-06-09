Local Bank Invests in Children Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Rich Watson, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Executive at TheBANK of Edwardsville, presented the staff of Riverbend Head Start & Family Services a check for $15,000 at the nonprofit's annual picnic recently. Chuck Parr, President of the agency holds up the other side of the symbolic check. The one-time donation is a deep investment in the agency's cause to combat local childhood poverty in Madison County, Illinois through education. The agency's fiscal stability suffered during the recent wave of unfunded government contracts for health, education and social services. To rebuild, Parr and volunteers have been asking for one-time major gifts from friends of the agency. In addition, TheBANK of Edwardsville increased its annual giving to a three-year pledge of $4,000 per year. Watson has served on the agency's board of directors since 2001 and was Chairman of the Board from 2008 - 2010. For more information about the agency visit www.RiverbendFamilies.org. Day Phone: 6182784695 Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip