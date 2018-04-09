EDWARDSVILLE - Local author Jennifer Ward held a book signing and meet and greet at Afterwords Books Saturday afternoon.

Ward has been the recipient of numerous awards including the New Your Public Library’s Best Informational Book of the Year, the International Literacy Association/ Children’s Book Council Children’s Choice Award and the Giverny Award for Best Nonfiction Picture Book.

Titles by Ward includes the children’s books “Feathers and Hair What Animals Wear,” “Mama Built a Little Nest,” “What Will Hatch” and “What Will Grow.”

Parents and grandparents brought some of Ward’s youngest fans to line up for a chance to have copies of her books signed and to speak with the author.

More information on Ward and a full list of her titles can be found at www.jenniferwardbooks.com.

