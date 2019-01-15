EDWARDSVILLE – Sivia Law announced that attorney Leonard Berg was recently awarded the Pro Bono Service Award by the Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee. The award is meant to recognize exemplary pro bono & public service work of attorneys in the state.

“Leonard provides guidance that combines elements of the law and social services,” said the Committee. “He focuses on assisting the elderly, people with disabilities and their families.”

The Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee is comprised of lawyers and judges, that strives to enhance equal access to justice by encouraging and promoting pro bono work in the Third Judicial Circuit. Their event to honor these attorneys was recently held at the Leclaire Room at Lewis and Clark Community College in Edwardsville, IL. Attendees at the event included; Supreme Court Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier, David Wetter, president of the Madison County Bar Association; Circuit Judge Barbara L. Crowder, chair of the Third Judicial Pro Bono Committee; and Third Judicial Circuit Chief Judge David A. Hyalla.

The Committee also noted, “Leonard regularly takes cases on a pro bono basis through Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation and Catholic Charities. He generously shares his expertise and covers issues such as estate planning, adult guardianships and securing benefits by consulting with Land of Lincoln and presenting at continuing legal education classes. Through his work he ensures more clients in need receive access to legal assistance.”

In 2018, Leonard joined Sivia Law firm to continue his work helping the elderly, individuals with disabilities and their families. At Sivia, he joins attorney Ashley S. Day, who has focused her practice on Guardianship, Special Needs Planning and Elder Law for several years.

“Ashley & Leonard share the same passion for helping families, specifically families with disabilities & special needs,” said Todd Sivia, owner of Sivia Law. “They have a personal connection to this type of law. Their combined expertise in this area is such a benefit to families who need this planning.”

