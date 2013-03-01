Beverly Yang (second from left), with the Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation, Inc., in Alton, is a guest on Tenant Rights in Subsidized Housing, a half-hour program presented by “Illinois Law,” a cable production of the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA), airing on Chicago Access Network Television, Channel 21 in Chicago, at 10 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 12 and 26, 2013.

Joining Yang are (from left) Jeremy P. Bergstrom, staff attorney/Housing Justice, Sargent Shriver National Center on Poverty Law, in Chicago; program moderator Nancy K. McKenna, of Provena Health, in Chicago; and J. Damian Ortiz, a clinical professor for the Housing Clinic at The John Marshall Law School, in Chicago.

The 32,000-member ISBA (isba.org), with offices in Springfield and Chicago, provides professional services to Illinois lawyers, and education and services to the public through a website -  illinoislawyerfinder.com, a cable television program (“Illinois Law”), consumer brochures, and distribution of legal information.

