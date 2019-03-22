ALTON – Local business owner and artist Jeanie Cousley is seeking the help of the police and public in getting her trusty work truck returned to her.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 1993 green and gray Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from Cousley between Monday night and Tuesday morning. She made a Facebook post, which was shared scores of times across area Facebook pages asking for its return. She said her own truck passed her Tuesday afternoon, traveling on Highway 143 towards Wood River. In the post, Cousley said it was a sign it was not “taken directly across the bridge.”

Cousely called the police after it was stolen, and said she called again this morning to find no stolen trucks had been recovered as of Thursday morning. Cousely operates JMC Designs and works as a consultant. She also painted the mural at the lot on Piasa Street near the intersection of East Ninth Street.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Cousely's trusty work truck is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

More like this: