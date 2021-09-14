EDWARDSVILLE - Local artist and graphic designer, Steve Hartman, is planning a new book of local photography titled "The Land of Goshen Collection".

The book will consist of photos that Hartman has captured in the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon area. Local landmarks such as the Glen Carbon Bridge over Judy Creek, the LeClaire Water Tower, and Eaker’s Barbershop will fill the photo pages. A few short essays by the artist will be included, as well as, every name of the project funders will be included. The hardbound book will measure about 12” x 12” and have about 150 or more pages with over 50 selected images from the photographers growing series of images from around The Land of Goshen. Each book will be numbered and signed by the artist.

Starting September 1st, a pre-order campaign on the popular crowdfunding website, Kickstarter will commence. The funding campaign will last 30 days, and interested buyers only have until the end of September to secure a pre-order of the limited-edition hardbound book.

“I’ve designed dozens of coffee table books for museums and institutions, but never for myself,” Hartman states. “Usually, I’m the one getting paid to design the book, but this time, I’m self-funding the project.”

This is why Hartman is utilizing the online crowdfunding option. “Printing museum-quality hardbound books is not cheap,” he continues, “with Kickstarter, I’m able to offer the book, plus extras, to help raise the money directly from those who are interested. And if not enough people are interested, no one is out any money and I don’t print the book.”

Kickstarter only takes the money of those who pledge to purchase a book or make a donation if the funding campaign makes its budget goal, which in Hartman’s case, is $40,000.

To make the book more attractive to buyers, the artist plans to sign and number each of the 500 editions planned. This adds value to first-edition books and may move them into the category of rare books that are more attractive to collectors.

“It would be great to see this book print, and be able to donate a few to our local libraries and to our historical museums in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon.”

Supporters of the funding campaign will be able to choose nine donation levels anywhere from $10 to $10,000. Most levels include a copy of the book, and other levels include framed ready-to-hang prints of Hartman’s photos. One level even includes a lecture by the artist. A pre-ordered book will cost $125 and must be purchased through the Kickstarter campaign. “I’m calling the $10,000 funding level ‘The Full Goshen’ and a company will be able to outfit their entire office with 20 framed prints, a few books to share, and a custom photo of their office or home.”

The campaign launches September 1st, and if successful, books will be ready to ship in time for the gift-giving season. “I think these books will make great keepsakes for our neighbors and for our friends who have moved away, as well as, corporate gifts from our local employers.” You can learn more about the Artist and this Campaign on his website http://www.SteveHartmanArt.com.

