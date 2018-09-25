ALTON - A spooktacular Halloween event in Godfrey will allow local businesses to showcase their lettered or wrapped vehicles and provide a handout to Trick-or-Treaters all while giving a helpful hand to the Riverbender Community Center. The inaugural Community Trunk or Treat is scheduled for Sunday, October 28 from 6-8 p.m. at the lot of Trust Family Auto Sales in Godfrey.

“Owner Brian Trust approached the Center with an idea that he thought would enable him to share his generosity with his community and help raise funds for the RBCC at the same time,” said RBCC Executive Director Jeff Allsman. “Brian is a long-time supporter of the Center. He created the basic plan for the event; we brainstormed a bit, and now we believe we have created what will be an outstanding evening of Halloween fun for children and families and a great opportunity for businesses to maximize their exposure, increase their community involvement and create lots of goodwill.”

For a $100 sponsorship, businesses or civic organizations will be granted a parking space for their lettered or wrapped vehicle or a decorated 10’x10’ pop-up tent with premium visibility. Sponsors will also receive their business name and website url listed in promotional and follow-up articles on RiverBender.com. Space is somewhat limited, so businesses are encouraged to register early. Businesses can reserve their parking space and pay for their sponsorship online at riverbendercommunitycenter.org/register

All proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit Riverbender Community Center which provides River Bend youth an opportunity to experiment with new ideas and technology through programs, games, and social, educational and entertaining activities in an environment free from the outside influence of alcohol, drugs, and tobacco.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We expect sponsors will be inundated with little Trick-or-Treaters and their parents,” Allsman said. “It’s a great chance to promote local businesses in a fun atmosphere and help the Center continue to provide safe programs and opportunities for area youth.”

Sponsors will hand out candy to young Trick-or-Treaters, and to add to the fun, they are welcome to create a game at their station or pass out promotional items. Sponsors are encouraged to decorate their company vehicle or tent and prizes will be awarded to the three best decorated sponsors. As children and families stroll through the event area they will also find concessions for sale, a bounce house obstacle course, and the movie Hotel Transylvania 3 shown on a giant outdoor movie screen.

“The Village of Godfrey quickly added their support,” Allsman said. “Mayor Mike McCormick and Parks and Recreation Director Tobb Strubhart were both very gracious and helpful. They offered some great suggestions for the event and the Village is providing the use of its giant outdoor inflatable movie screen and some hay bales for seating. There’s already been a lot of community spirit and generosity witnessed in just the planning of this event.”

Todd C. Morales of T Mo's Tacos food truck, has also graciously agreed to support this upcoming event. "We’re glad to be there." Todd says. "We’d love to give back. Ever since we started T Mo's we have pledged to give to those in need via our food trailer. We may not have a lot of money to donate from personal finances, but we feel God has given us the ability to use our food to raise money for those in need."

To visit this event on our facebook page go to: https://www.facebook.com/events/343632659712081/

More like this: