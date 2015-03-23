Madison, Wis. – Gerard Fischer, an American Family Insurance agent in Godfrey, IL has been recognized for providing outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.

“At American Family, the customer is at the center of all we do, and these agents have proven they are committed to consistently providing the best experience,” said Bill Westrate, American Family Insurance’s chief operating officer. “The agents who earn the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification are those who have been given the highest marks from their customers for outstanding service.”

The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey which measures customers’ overall experience with their current American Family agent.

Fischer has been an agent for American Family since December, 1995. His office is located at 3049 Godfrey Road while undergoing construction at the original location 3014 Godfrey Road. He expects the construction to be finished mid-summer.

