MADISON, WISC – Gerard Fischer, an American Family Insurance agent in Godfrey, IL has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.

“Customers are our number one focus, and agents who earn the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification have been given the highest marks from customers for excellent service,” said Bill Westrate, chief operating officer of American Family Insurance. “These agents provide the exceptional service and attention customers expect and deserve, time and time again.”

The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey which measures customers’ overall experience with their current American Family agent.

Fischer has been an agent for American Family since December 1996. His new office is located at 3014 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL 62035.

About American Family Insurance

Madison, Wis.– based American Family Insurance is the nation's third-largest mutual property/casualty insurance company and ranks 358th on the Fortune 500 list. The company sells American Family-brand products, including auto, homeowners, life, business and farm/ranch insurance, through its exclusive agents in 19 states. Web: www.amfam.com; Facebook: www.facebook.com/amfam; Twitter: www.twitter.com/amfam. Google+ plus.google.com/+amfam/

