With a simple potluck dinner in September of 1973, Floyd Galliher, Art Steinman, and Roy Morrow met at Rock SpringsPark in Alton to discuss services and information available specific to senior citizens in the area. It was decided that the amount of support and resources were insufficient to the rising number of senior citizens, thus the concept of Senior Services Plus was born.

Since 1973, the agency itself has gone through one metamorphosis after another, emerging as one of the only agencies in the state that offers every major funded program that the Illinois Department on Aging has developed. Senior Services Plus also offers several programs of their own creation, helping to drive community involvement and continue to provide resources for the entire Metro East region.

In celebration of its 40th Anniversary, Senior Services Plus will host an “Open House” buffet luncheon in the School House Grill on Wednesday, September 18, 2013. The public is invited to attend the opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m., with lunch being served from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The School House Grill is inside the agency’s Alton Center, located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. RSVP’s are encouraged but not required. To RSVP or for more information, contact 618-465-3298, extension 100. Visit the agency’s website, www.seniorservicesplus.org.

