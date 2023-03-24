GLEN CARBON - Many people might be unaware that collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, found in bones, muscles and tendons. It’s also responsible for helping people maintain a youthful appearance.

Kristen M. Jacobs, MD, aesthetic physician, best-selling author of “Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help)” and owner of Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness, is educating people on the benefits of using products and services that help your skin produce more collagen.

“I am always so excited to help people understand the important role collagen plays as you age,” Dr. Jacobs said. “Collagen is a protein found in your skin’s connective tissue, and it can help slow down aging, wrinkles and increase skin elasticity. When we don’t have enough of it, that leads to dry skin and the formation of wrinkles. Luckily, skincare products and services exist that can help our bodies produce more collagen.”

Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness offers a variety of technology, products and treatment methods to help people’s skin produce more collagen. These include painless treatments such as Ultherapy, a procedure that stimulates collagen production by delivering focused ultrasound energy to the skin’s foundational layer without cutting or disrupting the surface of the skin. They also offer a treatment called Secret RF, a treatment that uses fractional radiofrequency (RF) and a micro-needling system to stimulate and remodel collagen. Both procedures can also help improve other skin issues such as fine lines, acne scars, stretch marks, brown spots and uneven skin texture.

Dr. Jacobs is currently offering a 17-day video course that provides people with simple daily, skincare and healthy aging tips. In the video course, she offers recommendations on aging prevention as well as protection and sun damage reversal to create healthy skin.

“Over the years I’ve developed a simple philosophy that helps organize and create treatment plans that anyone can use to get natural, beautiful, and long-lasting results,” said Dr. Jacobs. “I created this course to help make skincare secrets more accessible. I truly believe that when you follow this philosophy in the video course, you will become more confident because your skin will feel better.”

People can go to Dr. Jacob’s website at www.info.kristenjacobs.com/video-series to sign up for the video course. Those who sign up will receive a daily email containing a short, four-minute video from Dr. Jacob with recommended skincare tips every day for 17 days. Dr. Jacob’s said the 17-day course has a nearly $2000 value, but she is currently offering it free to those who sign up for her monthly newsletter.



Headquartered in Glen Carbon, Ill., Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness is the number one medical spa in the St. Louis Metro East and the top provider of injectables in the metropolitan area. Kristen M. Jacobs, M.D., International Best-Selling Author of “Live Life Beautifully (With a Little Help)” Robert L. Wise, D.C. and their team offer an extensive line of state-of-the-art aesthetic medicine procedures based on the SCIN philosophy – skincare, collagen stimulation, injectables, and nutrition – as well as body and wellness services. Dr. Jacobs is also an Allergan Medical Institute faculty member, trainer and speaker. She is one of only a handful of select, certified trainers for Allergan (a world leader in medical aesthetics). To learn more, visitwww.kristenjacobs.com.

