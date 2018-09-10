EDWARDSVILLE - A fun-filled night of fashion will take place at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville on Saturday, September 22nd as the Friends of the Wildey present The Art of Fashion: A Runway Show. The program will open with a aerialbatic performance by Edwardsville’s Brian Lynch.

Brian has spent the last five years training throughout the country in ballet, contemporary, hip hop, and pole dance with multiple aerial apparatuses. Just this year, he claimed the Elite Division Bronze Medal and the "People's Choice" at the North American Pole Competition; the Men's Professional Division Bronze at the Central Pole Championship; and the Silver in the 2018 Aerialympics for Allstar Exotic Pole.

He has recently returned to his hometown to finish his degree in dance and choreography at SIUE. Knowing that there is infinitely more to learn and discover, he is fiercely excited to continue growing and finding his voice through art and movement over the next many decades. You may see Brian performing locally with the SIUE Dance Company or the Consuming Kinetics Dance Company of St. Louis. Premiering a newly created aerial piece, he plans to bring something new and special to the Wildey stage.

The evening also includes fashions from 11 local and regional clothing boutiques and shops, the “Picture This” Clothing Contest for Children, the Unconventional Materials Design Challenge, and “My Mother’s Dress: A Nod to the Mod.”

Standard tickets with a promotional gift bag for the event are $20 - $25 and can be purchased online at www.wildeytheatre.com. For $50, VIP guests receive preferred seating, a 6 p.m. pre-party with complimentary Hors d'oeuvres as well as a deluxe VIP Gift Bag. The event is presented by Kathleen Buckley and Bridget Buckley of Buckley and Buckley Law, Beth Gori of Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., and Jennifer Ladd of Allstate Insurance.

The Wildey Theatre is located at 252 North Main Street in Downtown Edwardsville. For more information about this event, contact the Wildey Theatre at 618-307-1750.

