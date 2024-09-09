ALTON - Eight-year-old author Amoriah Gray is already known around the Riverbend region for her book, “Amoriah’s Magic Afro Puffs.” Now, Amoriah has expanded her work to include her new song, titled “I’ve Had Enough,” out now.

For her work and her creativity, Amoriah is September’s Student of the Month for East Alton School District #13, sponsored by Colman’s Country Campers.

Amoriah explained that “I’ve Had Enough” talks about boundaries and self-respect. She wrote the song after she grew frustrated with people touching her hair.

“A whole bunch of people have been touching other people’s hair and my hair, and I got really tired of it,” she said. “I would describe it as a great song that could help people to not touch other people’s hair so that way they will know and so that way they won’t try to be disrespectful.”

A music video for “I’ve Had Enough” premiered on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. Also known as National Afro Puff Day, this date holds significance for Amoriah because of her book “Amoriah’s Magic Afro Puffs.” The book, published in 2022, tells the story of a little girl who loves her afro puff hairstyle.

Student Spotlight is sponsored by

Amoriah wrote the book and the song to share her appreciation for her natural hair. Her mother, Angela, explained that the whole family worked together to create these projects.

Angela noted that “I’ve Had Enough” emphasizes the importance of boundaries and respect, which are themes that Amoriah will also explore in author visits going forward. Angela encouraged other parents to teach their kids about these topics and empower them to set boundaries.

“It’s really catchy. The adults like it and kids like it. It’s a fun song,” Angela said, adding, “Talk and listen to your child about what’s going on with them, and don't be afraid to teach them about boundaries and teach them about self-respect and dignity. That’s what we taught Amoriah.”

Amoriah enjoyed filming the music video with NeverFitInn, a local filmmaker who directed the video. They filmed at Olin Park in Alton, and Amoriah said the swings were the best part of the shoot. Her friends joined her for the music video because Amoriah believes all things are better with friends.

Going forward, Amoriah will be releasing a plushie toy and another song about beaded braids. She hopes to write another book soon, and she is excited to release more music in the future. She explained that her goal is to help other people through her work, and she hopes that her message resonates with kids and adults alike.

“I want the message to get out of it is please to not touch other people’s hair and please teach your kids boundaries so that way they won’t touch other kids’ hair,” Amoriah added. “What motivates me to do it is that I see people out there that are struggling with people doing something that they don’t like, and I really want to help.”

For more information about Amoriah Gray and her work, visit her official website at AmoriahLove.com or check out her Facebook page or Instagram profile.



More like this: