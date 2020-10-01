EDWARDSVILLE - Owners Brandy Smith and Kelly Schlechte of Local 618 (a clothing company headquartered in Edwardsville, IL) launched their third annual “No Hate” Campaign

. As mothers, entrepreneurs, and business owners Brandy and Kelly recognize the importance of promoting and living by the “No Hate” message. Schlechte explains, “No Hate” promotes kindness to everyone in all settings including school, play, and work. The Local 618 clothing items share a message of advocacy and serve as a visual protest against bullying. When people are wearing the “No Hate” shirts, they are taking a stand against bullying in this community. It is absolutely something our brand stands for.”

All proceeds from the “No Hate” clothing will be donated back to CHADS Coalition for Mental Health. CHADS stands for Communities Healing Adolescent Depression and Suicide. Brandy explains, “I try to model the No Hate movement in my everyday life. I live by the golden rule of treating people the way that you would like to be treated--so I consider it an honor and a responsibility to draw attention to this cause. There couldn’t be a more perfect organization to donate this money to. I’m proud to be a part of this campaign and this community.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Last year, Local 618 was able to donate $2,000 CHADS, with a goal of doubling the amount this year!. During the Global Pandemic, we know that people are struggling with depression now more than ever. The data that CHADS provides, supports the urgent need for movements like the “No Hate” campaign. In St Louis County, over 5% of middle school and high school students attempt suicide every year, 1 in 18 students, 1 in every classroom, 13 per day. Over 30 percent of students were bullied in the last 12 months. In St Louis Metro, 35 to 40 youth (15 to 24) dies by suicide every year. Kelly explains, “We hope that our shirts can help spread the message of love and we can work together as a community to improve these statistics.”

CHADS provides suicide prevention through 2568 presentations per year in middle and high school health classes. That comes to 83 presentations per week during peak months. Education is key in the fight against bullying and we hope that our campaign can continue to grow and we can help make a difference.

To purchase a “No Hate” item please follow the link here:

website: https://local618.com

More like this: