EDWARDSVILLE - Local 618 Threads owners Kelly Schlechte and Brandy Smith launched their fourth annual “No Hate” Campaign. As mothers, entrepreneurs, and business owners Brandy and Kelly recognize the importance of promoting and living by the “No Hate” message. Schlechte explains, “October is National Bullying Prevention Month. It is the perfect month to launch the “No Hate” Campaign. “No Hate” promotes kindness, inclusion, and compassion. Our Local 618 clothing “No Hate” items share a message of advocacy and serve as a visual protest against bullying. When people are wearing the “No Hate” shirts, they are taking a stand against bullying. It is absolutely something our brand stands for.”

All proceeds from the “No Hate” campaign will be donated back to CHADS Coalition for Mental Health. CHADS stands for Communities Healing Adolescent Depression and Suicide. Brandy explains, “I consider it an honor for our company to support this mission. It has become a responsibility of our brand to draw attention to this cause. There couldn’t be a more perfect organization to donate this money to. I’m proud to be a part of this campaign and this community.”

Last year, Local 618 was able to donate $2,500 dollars to CHADS, with a goal of doubling the amount this year! During the Covid Pandemic, we know that people are struggling with depression now more than ever. Even through a pandemic, CHADS is providing services to individuals, groups, and schools through a virtual HIPPA compliant platform. Chads founder Marian, stated, “Our team /staff continues to learn and implement ways to support clients and schools. We are passionate about continuing to provide programs in this difficult time and are determined to offer individual therapy as well as psycho-educational programs.”

The data that CHADS provides, supports the urgent need for movements like the “No Hate” campaign. In St Louis County, sucicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10-34. Over 5% of middle school and high school students attempt suicide every year, 1 in 18 students, 1 in every classroom, 13 per day. Over 30% of students were bullied in the last 12 months. Kelly explains, “We hope that our shirts can help spread the message of love and we can work together as a community to improve these statistics.”

CHADS impact: 6,312 students received help, 470 families served, and 26% reduction in bullying. Education is key in the fight against bullying and we hope that our campaign can continue to grow and we can help make a difference.

