Local 5th grader donates scholastic Christmas books to AMH
ALTON - Claire Dorsey, 10, of Moro (seated at right), donated more than 30 Children's Scholastic Christmas books to Alton Memorial Hospital's speech therapists recently.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Claire, a fifth grader at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto, used the money donated to her by family and friends after performing in a school production of "The Little Mermaid" to buy the books.
Accepting the books are speech therapist Jo Ellen Corona, seated next to Claire; and, left to right in the back, Laura Bastin, speech therapist; Debbie Turpin, vice president of Patient Care at AMH; Sue Walker, manager of the AMH Human Motion Institute; and Ken Balsters, a member of the AMH board of directors and a friend of the Dorsey family.
More like this: