HERRIN – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 has arrested 38-year-old Tyler Mezo of Herrin for First-Degree Murder, a Class M Felony.

On July 13, 2024, the Herrin Police Department requested ISP's assistance to investigate a death at a residence in the 3100 block of Weaver Road. Authorities discovered a deceased female victim at the scene, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Mezo was identified as the shooter and was subsequently taken into custody.

Article continues after sponsor message

Following a thorough investigation, ISP presented the case to the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office on July 14, 2024, for the filing of official charges. Mezo is currently being held at the Williamson County Jail, awaiting his first court appearance.

ISP DCI agents received support from the Herrin Police Department, ISP Troop 10 patrol officers, and ISP Crime Scene Services during the investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

More like this: