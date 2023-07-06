EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's basketball Head Coach Samantha Quigley Smith has made an addition to her coaching staff, welcoming Liz Doran as an assistant coach.

"I am grateful to Coach Quigley Smith for the opportunity to join an exceptional staff and be a part of the growth process of the women's basketball program," said Doran. "I look forward to building relationships with the women on the team and helping them achieve their goals on and off the court."

Doran comes to Edwardsville from Division II University of Colorado Colorado Springs where she served as an assistant coach for seven years under Head Coach Lynn Plett. With the Mountain Lions, the team combined for an 86-104 record with two RMAC playoff appearances.

Prior to UCCS, Doran served as head coach at Colorado College for eight seasons. With the Tigers, she coached one All-American, a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year, three all-region selections and 14 All-SCAC honorees.

Doran spent four seasons at Oglethorpe University, where she helped lead the team to the Division III national semifinals and three national tournament appearances. She coached two All-Americans with the Petrels.

"We are so excited to add Liz to our coaching staff," said Smith. "Her experience and ability to connect with student-athletes is something our program prides itself on. She brings an X's and O's mindset with a hard-nosed work ethic. We cannot wait to hit the ground running with her as the newest addition to our staff."

Doran is an active participant at the Women's Basketball Coaches Association National Conventions and is a member of the WBCA and Alliance of Women's Coaches. She earned her master's degree from Georgia State in 2004 and her bachelor's degree from Oglethorpe in 2001.

