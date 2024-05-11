Livingston Pipe and Tube of Staunton will receive $47,420 in the grant.

Manufacturing is on the rise in Illinois and my administration is providing local manufacturers with the resources they need to compete in the future,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to this grant, 40 diverse recipients across the state will receive the capital they need to advance innovation in their field.”

The program originally allocated $1 million in funding and was increased to $1.7 million due to resounding interest in the program from Illinois’ small and mid-sized manufacturers. The Made in Illinois program underscores the State of Illinois’ commitment to strengthening its manufacturing base which is a vital component of the state’s economy. By providing financial support to local manufacturers, the program encourages innovation and advancement within the industry while contributing to job creation and economic prosperity throughout Illinois communities.

“Illinois is a globally recognized manufacturing leader and small and medium-sized manufacturers are a critical part of our state’s manufacturing sector and economy,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Through the Made in Illinois Program, the State is reinforcing its commitment to providing resources and opportunities to Illinois’ world-class manufacturers while supporting communities across the state.”

The Made in Illinois Grant Program represents a significant step forward in enhancing the competitiveness and resilience of Illinois' manufacturing sector. The selected manufacturers, spread across various sectors and regions of the state, exemplify the diverse capabilities and potential of Illinois’ manufacturers.

“The Made in Illinois Grant Program is just one example of the dedication to supporting Illinois manufacturers in their pursuit of excellence,” said David Boulay, Ph.D., President of IMEC. “By investing in innovation and strategic initiatives, these businesses are empowered to thrive and drive economic growth across the state.”

Grantee Location Grant Amount 555 International, Inc. Chicago $47,420 AFC Packaging LLC (Policarta Packaging) Lake in The Hills $47,420 Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, Inc. Yorkville $47,420 Axis Designs, Inc. Aurora $47,420 Boombox Beverage LLC Skokie $47,420 BTM Industries Woodstock $47,420 Cardinal Plating Solutions Aledo $47,420 Carl Buddig and Company South Holland $39,073 Carolina Brands (Rutland) Jacksonville $46,652 Chicago Metal Supply & Fabrication Inc. Chicago $47,420 Clifford-Jacobs Forging Company Champaign $33,510 Curtis Thermal Processing Machesney Park $47,420 Designcraft, Inc. Lake Zurich $47,420 Double S Liquid Feed Services, Inc. Danville $35,565 Elkay Plastics Co., Inc. Schaumburg $47,420 Ergoseal Carol Stream $47,420 Forster Tool & Manufacturing Bensenville $47,420 Gallagher Asphalt Corporation Thornton $47,420 Gallagher Corporation Gurnee $7,903 Intertape Polymer Group Carbondale $47,420 JT Fennell Co., Inc. Chillicothe $47,420 KrisDee & Associates South Elgin $47,420 La Criolla, Inc. Alsip $47,420 Livingston Pipe and Tube Staunton $47,420 MicroWeld Peoria $47,420 Midwest Printed Circuit Services, Inc. Round Lake Beach $47,420 Moline Welding Inc. Milan $47,420 MTM Recognition Princeton $43,942 Muenchau Metal Works, LLC Mascoutah $47,420 Old Irving Brewing Co (Tripp Brewery, LLC) Chicago $47,420 RetMap, Inc. Chicago $27,504 Ro-Pal Grinding Inc. Rockford $47,420 Scot Forge Co. Spring Grove $47,420 Signarama Grayslake Grayslake $16,597 Square 1 Precision Lighting Inc. Stone Park $14,226 Tri-City Heat Treat Company Rock Island $47,420 Triangle Package Machinery Company Chicago $47,420 Wagner Machine Company Champaign $47,420 Watershed Foods, LLC Gridley $47,420 Whitey's Ice Cream Moline $47,420

“Manufacturing is evolving rapidly, and staying current can be costly. Over the past five years, there's been significant investment in new equipment. Automating processes has been a critical strategic move and seeking assistance has proved highly advantageous during this transition period,” said Kurt Wagner, CEO of Wagner Machine in Champaign. “Automation has enabled the workforce to focus on higher-value tasks, enhancing efficiency, and quality improvements. This has led to continued job creation and an increase in machinist wages.”

“The Made in Illinois Grant is great program to drive local investment,” said Dan Foelske, VP Operations & Controller at Axis Designs in Aurora. “Axis Designs is currently on a steep growth trajectory. This award will help us add the automation and create the new jobs we need to support the ramp-up in demand.”

Grant recipients are utilizing the funds in a variety of uses to directly advance innovation and growth in their fields. This includes machinery acquisition, including state-of-the-art 3D printers, specialized automation equipment, and collaborative robotics. Late-stage product testing and scaling efforts is also a key focus for grantees, which is essential for successful product deployment.

In addition to the grant opportunity, the Made in Illinois Grant Program also offers manufacturers access to expertise and resources, guiding them toward a future defined by productivity and innovation. Through expertise and resources and through the grant program, manufacturers are set to benefit from:

Productivity Boost: Grant funds support production enhancements for sustained growth.

Innovation Focus: The program encourages manufacturers to integrate cutting-edge technologies for continuous improvement.

Cost-Effective Innovation: Backed by IMEC's expertise, manufacturers innovate while keeping costs in check.

Quality Improvement: Grant recipients invest in automation to elevate product quality.

Workforce Support: Automation and smart technologies equip manufacturers with an opportunity to up-skill their workforce.

Market Leadership: Manufacturers gain a leadership position by adopting cutting-edge technologies.

Machinery Acquisition: Emphasis on strategic acquisition for advanced machinery.

Flexibility and Resilience: Fosters adaptability through advanced technologies to lower operational risk and pivot to market shifts.

