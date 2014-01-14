One of the key purposes of First Baptist Church Maryville (FBCM) is to “Encourage the Hurting.” Life is difficult, whether or not someone follows Christ. Many are faced with challenges and issues that are uncontrollable or hard to manage. When going through these difficult circumstances, many people think that they are all alone, no one cares about them, and no one can help them. FBCM wants people to know that they are not alone--that FBCM cares and can help. FBCM’s Living Free Groups help by bringing together group members navigating through similar circumstances with experienced group leaders for mutual support and encouragement. 2014 group meetings will be starting soon. Current groups include:

Cancer Companions: Every Thursday @ 7 p.m. (Starts 1/23)

Fibromyalgia & Chronic Pain: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays/Month @ 7 p.m. (Starts 1/21)

Grief Support: Every Thursday @ 7 p.m. (Starts 1/23)

Parents of Special Needs Children: 2nd Tuesday/Month @ 7 p.m. (Starts 2/11)

Smart Step-Families: 2nd & 4th Thursdays/Month @ 7 p.m. (Starts 1/23)

There is no cost or need to sign up to participate in a group. Childcare is provided, free of charge, for all groups. If childcare is needed for a child with special needs, please contact the church office (618.667.8221). For more info, visit fbmaryville.org/pastoral-care.

