On September 4, 2010, the Mineral Springs Paranormal Research Center will host the "Living Dead Paranormal Traveling Tour 2010"

This group is from Ohio and travels across the United States to the most haunted places. They will show a movie of some of their most interesting ghost hunts, demonstrate the use of ghost-hunting equipment, have cameras set up in the most haunted areas of the Mineral Springs Mall, and will film as part of a documentary they are making.

Article continues after sponsor message

They will then conduct an investigation of the Mineral Springs Mall with the audience. Event starts at 8 pm. No set time for ending, may hunt until the wee hours.

Cost is $30./person Reservations can be made through mineralspringshauntedtours.com or by e-mailing mineralspringshauntedtours@yahoo.com or by calling 866-465-3200. "Hunt Ghosts with the Pros!"

More like this: