ALTON, IL – The Alton Memorial Hospital Center for Senior Renewal, in cooperation with Oasis, will be offering a six-week series entitled “Living a Healthy Life.” The series will be on six consecutive Tuesdays, starting June 10, from 2-4:30 p.m. in the Center for Senior Renewal, located on the second floor of the AMH Olin Wing.

The class includes a book and relaxation CD to keep. Light refreshments will be served. To register for this free six-week class and for additional information, please call 800-392-0936.

The class is led by Oasis Community Health Facilitators and helps participants set healthy goals, make action plans, manage pain, understand medication and embrace making healthy food choices and exercise. Developed by Stanford University's Patient Education Research Center, this self-management course is for those with such chronic conditions as heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, asthma, bronchitis, emphysema or others.

