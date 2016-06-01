The following press release was issued this morning…

The St. Louis Cardinals and Relevent Sports, a division of RSE Ventures, announced today that English giant Liverpool F.C. and Italian club A.S. Roma will meet on Monday, August 1, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.

The match will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. CT.

“St. Louis soccer fans will not want to miss this exciting match between these two historic clubs,” said Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals. “This is a wonderful opportunity for soccer fans to see two of the most renowned teams in the world play in a ballpark that has proven to be ideal for world class soccer.”

Tickets for the general public will go on-sale on Wednesday, June 8, at 10:00 a.m. CT. Fans can buy tickets at cardinals.com/soccer.

This will be the fifth soccer match Busch Stadium has hosted since 2013. Over 48,000 fans packed the ballpark in April, 2013 to watch English Premier League clubs Manchester City and Chelsea meet for a club friendly. Later that year, Busch Stadium was the site for an International Friendly that saw the national teams from Argentina and Bosnia and Herzegovina square off in November. Further, 2015 saw both the United States Men’s and Women’s National Soccer Teams visit St. Louis as the U.S. Women defeated New Zealand 4-0 in an International Friendly match in April and the U.S. Men dominated Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 6-1 in front of over 43,000 fans this past November as part of qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

“Year in and year out, both A.S. Roma and Liverpool field ultra-competitive rosters in their respective leagues,” said Charlie Stillitano, Chairman of Relevent Sports. “Pairing them with a city so rich in professional sports history like St. Louis is a perfect fit, as the city has hosted numerous soccer matches over the years. St. Louis has a passionate base of soccer fans that always support these great matchups, and we are thrilled at the opportunity to continue spreading the game of soccer to this wonderful city.”

photo credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports