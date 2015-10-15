Live professional wrestling comes to Jerseyville Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) and World Powerhouse Wrestling (WPW) are proud to present a live professional wrestling event on Friday, November 6 at JPRD’s Susing Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052. The doors will open at 6:30pm with the bell time at 7:00pm. Adult tickets are $8 in advance and $10 on the day of the event; kids (12 and under) are always $6. All floor and bleacher seats are general seating, so come early to get the best seat in the house! All kids must be accompanied by an adult. There will be concessions and merchandise onsite available for purchase.



Since 2014, WPW has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with family friendly professional wrestling action. This event will feature many WPW favorites, such as Co-Champion Xavier Frost , Tag Team Champions The Real Deal Alex Steele and Knyght, The Legion, Christian Haze, U.S. Champion The Shooter Curtis Payne and many others. For more information about WPW, please visit www.wpwpro.com.



Please join the exciting action of the US title match of Uriah, from The Legion vs The Shooter Curtis Payne and a survivor match series between WPW vs The Legion. For more information about tickets, please call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com or visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm.