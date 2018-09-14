ALTON - Alton High School, 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Southwestern Conference, is off to another solid start under head coach Eric Dickerson, with Week Four ahead tonight.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Redbirds host Belleville West (3-0 overall, 1-0 in SWC), at 7 Friday night at Public School Stadium in Alton. The game will be broadcast live on Riverbender.com.

The Redbirds are coming off the the Redbirds’ rain-delayed 35-6 win at Collinsville last week while the Maroons defeated Fort Zumwalt West in St. Charles County last week in a game moved up a day because of the threat of Tropical Storm Gordon. The Redbirds game was stopped because of lightning Friday night and Alton finished the game with Collinsville Saturday afternoon.

"We are looking forward to tonight's matchup with Belleville West," Coach Dickerson said. "We are very excited to be back at home after two weeks on the road. We had a good week of practice, and are looking forward to dry conditions for the first time this year."

More like this:

Feb 19, 2024 - Freshman Ducey Provides Big Spark For Alton Girls, Is An Auto Butler Female Athlete Of Month

Dec 31, 2023 - Alton Lady Redbirds Soar High Again - Capture Morton College Tournament With Four Wins

Feb 17, 2024 - 30th Win: Kiyoko Proctor Leads Alton to Decisive 63-38 Victory over Edwardsville

Dec 18, 2023 - Alton High Girls Remain Unblemished At 10-0 With Win In Shootout

Feb 13, 2024 - Lewis Leads Five Players In Double Figures With 15 Points, Alton Reels Off 50-0 Run In First Half, Defeats Granite 83-15

 