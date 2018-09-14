ALTON - Alton High School, 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Southwestern Conference, is off to another solid start under head coach Eric Dickerson, with Week Four ahead tonight.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Redbirds host Belleville West (3-0 overall, 1-0 in SWC), at 7 Friday night at Public School Stadium in Alton. The game will be broadcast live on Riverbender.com.

The Redbirds are coming off the the Redbirds’ rain-delayed 35-6 win at Collinsville last week while the Maroons defeated Fort Zumwalt West in St. Charles County last week in a game moved up a day because of the threat of Tropical Storm Gordon. The Redbirds game was stopped because of lightning Friday night and Alton finished the game with Collinsville Saturday afternoon.

"We are looking forward to tonight's matchup with Belleville West," Coach Dickerson said. "We are very excited to be back at home after two weeks on the road. We had a good week of practice, and are looking forward to dry conditions for the first time this year."

More like this: