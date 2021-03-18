Live On Riverbender.com: East End Improvement Association Sponsors Village Of Godfrey Candidate Forum
GODFREY - The East End Improvement Association (EEIA) is sponsoring a Candidate Forum for the Village of Godfrey at 7 p.m. Thursday live on Riverbender.com. The Village of Godfrey's Forum will be co-sponsored by the North Alton Godfrey Business Council (NAGBC).
The forums can also be heard live on both Big Z Media platforms; 107.1FM and 1570AM.
This is the list of Godfrey candidates for the April 6 election:
Mayor - Mark Stewart, Mike McCormick.
Village Clerk - Bethany A. Bohn, Kevin Botterbush Sr.
Village Trustees - Jeffery R. Weber, Sarah Woodman, Nathan L. Schrumpf, Rick Lauschke, James J. Ward
EEIA spokesman Steve Schwartz said, “We are excited to be sponsoring this candidate forum in Godfrey Thursday night and the one this past Tuesday in Alton. We believe it is an important venue where the residents of both communities can be introduced to the candidates."
SEE link below to watch the candidate forum tonight:
http://www.riverbender.com/video/live/details.cfm?id=1196
