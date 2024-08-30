BELLEVILLE - On Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., the fifth "Live Music Row" will be happening all throughout downtown Belleville, with numerous singers and songwriters showcasing their talents at numerous locations.

Headlining this event at Venue on Main at 202 W. Main St., Belleville, Ill., from 8-11 p.m. will be Clayton Q (whose song “Drive” is featured in the latest Chevrolet Silverado commercial) as well as Randy Russell and Kristen Tuff Scott, all arriving from Nashville next weekend to showcase their talents.

Other locations featuring musicians during Live Music Row from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. are COPPER FIRE - 200 E. Main Street, Bennie's Pizza Pub - 113 E. Main Street, and Papa Vito's - 318 E. Washington St.

For more information about this event, please contact Conni Tilley, owner of Venue on Main at 618-920-3846.

