ALTON, IL – June 1, 2012 – Traveler’s Dream duo Michael Lewis and Denise Wilson perform a mix of Celtic, traditional American and original music in the LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights concert on June 30. Their repertoire is steeped in tradition, yet has a contemporary “feel” due to the driving rhythms played on the guitar and bouzouki and their creative arrangements which feature vocal harmonies, Irish flute, mandolin, concertina, tin whistle, and Quebecois-style foot percussion. More than talented multi-instrumentalists, Lewis and Wilson are also dynamic performers who charm audiences with their warmth, humor, and wit.

With powerful voices, rich harmonies, and a wide variety of tradition and modern instruments, the duo captivates listeners with spirited songs from the Celtic lands and French Canada, hard-driving Irish jigs and reels, sea shanties, and traditional American songs. Lewis’ original songs are inspired by the beauty of the Midwestern landscape and the relationships people have with the land and with each other. Themes of tolerance, justice, and the value of life’s simple pleasures are also frequently woven into their original songs.

On concert night they will perform songs such as Common Ground, What I Believe, and Evening Song, as well as new original songs including Let Narcissus Speak for Me and Divine. They will also do Wilson’s originals including When Truth Calls and My Mother’s Hands. Familiar songs like Two Sisters, Red River Valley, and Wild Mountain Thyme will also be part of their repertoire.

In the eleven years they’ve been performing, Traveler’s Dream has released four recordings which have received positive reviews in publications such as Sing Out! and Folk Roots. Residents of West Lafayette, IN, Lewis and Wilson have performed at various venues and historical sites in the Alton area, and in the main gallery of the St. Louis Art Museum and the Missouri Historical Museum. Their CDs will be on sale the night of the performance including The Natural World, which is Lewis’ debut solo recording of all original lyric-driven songs of the borderlands.

Jacoby’s doors will open at 6 p.m., and the music begins at 7. Admission costs $10 or $8 for seniors and students, and a beverage cash bar is available. Tickets may be purchased at Jacoby Arts Center, Halpin Music, Jerseyville Public Library, Wood River Public Library, or by phone at 618-462-5222.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

