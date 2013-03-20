Green-Perkins Promotions, in partnership with LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights presents Cheri Evans and CeeJazz Soul.

Cheri Evans performs a mix of jazz infused soul and R&B music while possessing the rare ability to move smoothly between multiple genres. Her soft supple tones will touch your heart, fill your spirit and embrace your soul. Cheri has been singing professionally for the last 14 years and has performed with many of St. Louis prominent musicians.

CEEJazz Soul’s repertoire includes original music and cover hits through the decades such as “At Last” by Etta James, “Been So Long” by Anita Baker and “My Girl” made famous by The Temptations, among many others.

The band has been together for 4 years but Evans has been singing for 12 years in a number of genres with groups including Galaxy, Fluid Drive and Ralph Butler Band. The members of CEEJazz Soul are not newcomers to the stage either. Drummer Keith Robinson also played with Chuck Berry, Broque Johnson is on bass and Alton native Jesse Prather plays keyboard.

The band has been featured on KSDK’s Summer Concert Series and on the Tim Cunningham Radio Show 106.5 Smooth Jazz. CEEJazz Soul also can be seen and heard at Lola Restaurant downtown St. Louis every other Thursday. CEEJazz Soul performed at Jacoby Art’s Center New Year’s Eve 2011. Tickets may be purchased at Jacoby Arts Center or by contacting Ron “Poncho” Green (618) 580-1538 or Eva Perkins (618) 604-2141.

LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights is sponsored in part by WBGZ Radio 1570 AM of Alton.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

