ALTON, IL – Date of Release - The Louis Michael Trio play “jazzy” versions of 70s songs at Jacoby Arts Center’s LIVE at Jacoby: last saturday nights concert on Saturday, October 29. The trio’s return engagement consists of Louis Michael on piano, guitar and vocals with a little modern technology added in, Peter Hussey on percussion, and Ben Reece playing Alton/Tenor saxophone, clarinet, and flute. “This trio features outstanding musicians who brought the audience to their feet in 2009, and I’ve wanted to book them again ever since,” says Jean King who runs the “LIVE at Jacoby: last saturday nights” concerts. “They will not disappoint.” Michael and Hussey are faculty members in the Music Department ofLewis & ClarkCommunity College, and Reece is a resident ofSt. Louis.

Located between Ridge and Henry Streets at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, the Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

TheJacobyArtsCenteris a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

