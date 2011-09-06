ALTON, IL – Sept. 6, 2011 – Vocalist Erin Bode will lead The Erin Bode Group in Popular Jazz and Folk on Saturday, September 24 at the Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, IL.

Bode has the rare mix of sophistication and class with a sincere kindness and approachability. Her easy smile only enhances the talent and training that is so compelling in her performances. Erin’s talent and appeal have been lauded in the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, Jazz Times, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and many other major publications.

The Erin Bode Group, featuring Adam Maness on piano and acoustic guitar, Sydney Rodway, bass, and Mark Colenburg, drums, has performed nationwide at venues such as Blues Alley in Washington, D.C., Zanzibar Blue and World Café Live in Philadelphia, and at Sweet Rhythm and Joe’s Pub in New York. They have played three European tours, as well as, a stint at the Cotton Club in Tokyo, Japan. Erin has opened for Jamie Cullum, Michael Buble, Chris Botti, and a host of other high profile musicians. She has received classical training and holds a bachelors degree in music.

The Erin Bode Group will be Jacoby’s premiere Special Engagement concert in the LIVE at Jacoby: last saturday nights program.

