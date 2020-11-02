ALTON - Little Music Makers is preparing for the winter session. Registration is open and the session begins Dec. 8 and runs for 8 weeks. Little Music Makers features mixed-age classes for families with children birth-5 years. Music Together provides a high-quality, research-based fun and educational family-oriented music and movement curriculum loved by millions worldwide.

Although Little Music Makers’ Alton location at Main St. UMC (including the two other metro-east locations) is closed right now for in-person classes, the fun continues virtually. Michelle Meyers, owner and teacher, says “It’s about connecting with your child and with other families in the community through the magic of music. It’s also about helping children become confident music-makers while supporting overall early childhood development, and inspiring families everywhere to make music a part of their daily lives.”

To register, visit littlemusicmakers.net and for questions or to inquire about scholarships for class, reach out to michelle@littlemusicmakers.net, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @littlemusicmakersmt

