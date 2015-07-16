SEE LITTLE MISS AND MISS JERSEY COUNTY FAIR QUEEN PHOTOS BELOW:

Hundreds of Jersey County Fairgoers made their way to the grandstand to see who was crowned the new Little Miss and Miss Jersey County Fair Queen on Wednesday, July 15, 2015.

The night began at 7 p.m. with the Little Miss Jersey County contestants walking on stage to give the audience their first look at their adorable little dresses. Jerseyville School District superintendent Lori Hopkins was masterful indeed as the Mistress of Ceremonies for the evening’s event.

The event continued as the Miss Jersey County contestants walked on the stage in business attire and gave one-minute speeches for the judges.

After that segment of the show ended, the Little Miss contestants were brought onto the stage one by one to be asked adorable questions from the reigning queen, Lauren Kight, with the assistance of 2014’s Little Miss AnnaLee Green. One contestant was asked if she were a police officer, who would she arrest. The audience roared in applause and giggles when she said that she would arrest her sister because “she isn’t that good of a driver.”

In between the Little Miss’s question-and-answer segment, the Miss Jersey County contestants made their way onto the stage one by one in their swimming suits while Mistress of Ceremonies Hopkins described some of the young women’s schooling, accomplishments, and appearance. At the end of this segment, the entire group was presented in their swimsuits and made their way off the stage to change quickly for the evening gown portion.

The visiting queens from various other surrounding county fairs were showcased on the stage while the contestants were changing. Former Jersey County Fair Queens were also asked to come on the stage and talk to the audience.

2014 Little Miss Jersey County Queen AnnaLee Green pranced across the stage with much charisma and poise during her coronation. In her prerecorded speech, Green thanked her family, as well as her big queen, Kight, for being a great role model and for showing her the way as a big sister would throughout the year.

With the coronation of the previous queen, that only means one thing: the next Little Miss Jersey County was to be crowned. Madilynn Davis was crowned Little Miss Jersey County 2015. Ella Green snagged the 1st runner up spot. Charli Carter was chosen as 2nd runner up. Sophia Koenig was nominated as 3rd runner up. Lucy Wilson was selected as 4th runner up.

Finally, the young female contestants were brought up on stage for their question and answer portion of the event. Each of the young women answered each question extremely gracefully and with such wisdom. After the event, the young women were presented for the last time in their evening gowns as a group.

2014’s queen, Lauren Kight gracefully took her final walk on the stage during her final coronation, orating a beautiful speech. In her speech, she thanked her family, friends, and community for bestowing her with the honor of representing the county over the past year.

As the 2014 queen was relinquished of her responsibilities, a new queen was to be crowned. Finally, for the moment everyone was waiting for that evening The new, 2015 Miss Jersey County Queen was Morgan Moore. Tears began to stream from the young woman’s eyes with excitement and pride when she received the crown placed on her head and the sash lay over her shoulders by her former queens. Ashton Ragsdale came in as the 1st runner up. Betsy Kirbach came in as 2nd runner up. The fellow contestants nominated Beth Ann Claxton as Miss Congeniality for the competition.

With Jersey County now equipped with two new queens, both of which received a plethora of gifts and prizes for winning, the fair can truly get started with its signature tractor pulls, livestock shows, and of course, the best fair food on this side of the Mississippi.

Little Miss Jersey County Contestants

#1 – Hannah Mary (Bowed out of the competition after being named Little Miss Macoupin County)

#2 – Katelynn Perkinson

#3 – Cecilia Alexander

#4 – Ella Green

#5 – Marley Cazier

#6 – Madilynn Davis

#7 – Sophia Koenig

#8 – Makinna Moore

#9 – Lyla Sheppard

#10 – Rylee Taylor

#11 – Katherine Cornelius

#12 – Kinley Mireles

#13 – Kaylee Roth

#14 – Ella Graham

#15 – Sophie Feldman

#16 – Lucy Wilson

# 17 – Charli Carter

Miss Jersey County Contestants

#1 – Megan Witt

#2 – Ashton Ragsdale

#3 – Morgan Moore

#4 – Betsy Kirbach

5 – Krystal Skinner

6 – Alexis Platto

7 – Beth Ann Claxton

