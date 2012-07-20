Little League District 17 Champions Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message Pictured in front row from left to right: Jack Rice, Ethan Snider, Matthew Jackson, Quinn Snider, Jeremy Vanost, Ronan Stork, Kyle Kahl, Luke Wagner, Blake Rudolph and Dylan Wilson. Back row from left to right: Assistant Coach-Mark Wagner, Head Coach-Chris Kahl, Kurt Wilson, Assistant Coach-Gary

Snider, Kevin Stork and Regan Jackson Absent from the photo, but on active roster are Collin Fraley, Simon Sarginson, Chris Beiermann The Jerseyville Little League 9-10 All-Star Team began their tournament play back on July 3 with pool play. On July 9, the team began the district finals; only to suffer a tough loss the very next day. This loss moved them to the losers' bracket, but merely made them stronger. This "soon-to-be"

champion team fought their way back, winning four games in four consecutive days. With one days rest, the team came back to face Beardstown, the team that originally bummed them to the losers' bracket, in the District 17 championship game. The Jerseyville Little League 9-10 boys reigned

victorious with an 8-5 win over Beardstown. The team now travels to Tuscola, Illinois to face Decatur, the District 3 Champions, on Saturday, July 21 at 7:00pm. A possible three games stand between this amazing group of boys and the Sectional Championship. Keep up the outstanding work and bring home another championship! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip