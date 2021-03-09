As spring blooms, so do plans for friends and family get-togethers. The NMOT is offering three small group friend and family programs for 2021. Guests can book the Creation Station for a private playtime, arrange to be a 'Conductor for the Day' on the miniature train, or plant yourself in the gardens with your 'Pollinator Picnic Table Pals.'

Private Creation Station Boarding Time. With 17 of your nearest and dearest friends, you'll have The Creation Station all to yourselves. Celebrating a birthday, a preschool graduation, or just spending time with close friends, this big space is sure to make your little group have a special time to remember.

'Conductor for the Day.' Join our C.P. Huntington Miniature Train Crew for 60-minutes of fun as you find out first hand what it's like to be a train engineer. Our train crew certainly won't let you leave empty-handed. You'll take home a conductor hat, bandana, and, of course, a train whistle.

'Pollinator Picnic Table Pals.' Plant yourself at the Museum for a bloomin' good time. You'll be given a picnic basket filled with activities for the kids in your group. You'll create, have fun, and enjoy nature in a BEE-utiful pollinator garden.

Choo Choo Choose your date and time early. All programs have limited availability and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For complete details or to book a program visit us online at https://tnmot.org/childrens-special-playtime-celebrations/. For additional information, call 314.2893508, ext. #2.

The fun doesn't stop with group gatherings! Visit The NMOT with your family using a 'Family Fun Day Pass.' The day pass includes two adult and two child admissions, four miniature train rides, and a $15.00 gift shop gift card. The regular card price is $69.00 but can be purchased for a limited time online for $34.50. These day passes have no expiration date. To purchase visit https://tnmot.org/product/museum-fun-pack-coupon/.

The National Museum of Transportation is located at 2933 Barrett Station Road, Kirkwood, MO.

Link to download flyers here.

