WASHINGTON – Lithuania’s Seimas unanimously adopted a resolution last week honoring retiring Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15).

“John Shimkus was one of the most active congressmen in persuading the U.S. Congress to liberalize trade in liquefied natural gas and approve NATO’s defense plans for the Baltic States, in countering Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, in proclaiming and regularly commemorating Black Ribbon Day at the U.S. Congress, in fighting against the Kremlin’s hostile propaganda and disinformation, in establishing the American-Lithuanian Business Council, and launching a host of other initiatives of support to the Baltic States,” the resolution from the European nation’s legislature read.

Article continues after sponsor message

Introduced by more than 20 Lithuanian lawmakers from different political parties, the resolution also noted the congressman’s Lithuanian heritage as well as his service as a U.S. Army Officer in Europe during the Cold War.

“Successfully advocating for NATO expansion to include the Baltic States has been one of my proudest achievements as a Member of Congress,” Shimkus said. “Growing that defensive alliance, and supporting the former Soviet states’ ability to look to the West for freedom, prosperity, and security remains in the best interest of both Europe and the United States. I thank my friends in the Seimas for this great honor and for their friendship over many years.”

Shimkus announced his retirement from Congress last summer after serving 23 years in the House of Representatives.

More like this: