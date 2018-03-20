Chief Warrant Officer 2 Craig HiresSPRINGFIELD - Craig Hires of Litchfield, Illinois, was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 2 during a ceremony at Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois March 3. Hires was pinned by Col. Joseph Schweickert, Illinois National Guard Chief of Staff.

Hires joined the Illinois National Guard in 1998 as a 92Y, Unit Supply Specialist. Hires has been a member of Joint Force Headquarters, Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois, since 2009.

Hires serves as the property book officer, Central Issue Facility, at Camp Lincoln. Hires attended Warrant Officer Candidate School in 2016.

