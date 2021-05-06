List Of 2021 Area High School Graduation Dates And Times
ALTON - Alton High School will split up graduation this year because of COVID-19 to limit crowd sizes, Alton High School Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said. Also below is a complete list of all the other local school’s graduation dates and times.
Riverbender.com will broadcast live the two Alton graduations, the Edwardsville High School graduation, the East Alton-Wood River graduation, the Jersey Community High School graduation and also the Lewis and Clark Community College graduation at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Alton High School
Friday, May 28, 7:00 pm Public School Stadium
Saturday, May 29, 11:00 am Public School Stadium
Edwardsville
Saturday, May, 29 3:00 pm in the gym
Granite City High School
Friday, May, 28 7:30 pm on the Football Field
East Alton Wood River High School
Wednesday, May 12, 7:30 pm
Civic Memorial High School
Saturday, May 22, 7:00 pm on the Football Field unless rain
Roxana High School
Friday, May, 14 7:00 pm
Metro-East Lutheran High School
Saturday, May, 15 10:00 am
Father McGivney Catholic High School
Sunday, May, 16 11:15 am
Marquette Catholic High School
Friday May, 14 7:30 pm
Jersey Community High School
Sunday, May, 16 2:00 pm
Carrolton High School
Friday May, 14 7:00 pm
Calhoun High School
Friday, May, 21 6:00 pm
