ALTON - Alton High School will split up graduation this year because of COVID-19 to limit crowd sizes, Alton High School Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said. Also below is a complete list of all the other local school’s graduation dates and times.

Riverbender.com will broadcast live the two Alton graduations, the Edwardsville High School graduation, the East Alton-Wood River graduation, the Jersey Community High School graduation and also the Lewis and Clark Community College graduation at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Alton High School

Friday, May 28, 7:00 pm Public School Stadium

Saturday, May 29, 11:00 am Public School Stadium

Edwardsville

Saturday, May, 29 3:00 pm in the gym

Granite City High School

Friday, May, 28 7:30 pm on the Football Field

East Alton Wood River High School

Wednesday, May 12, 7:30 pm

Civic Memorial High School

Saturday, May 22, 7:00 pm on the Football Field unless rain

Roxana High School

Friday, May, 14 7:00 pm

Metro-East Lutheran High School

Saturday, May, 15 10:00 am

Father McGivney Catholic High School

Sunday, May, 16 11:15 am



Marquette Catholic High School

Friday May, 14 7:30 pm

Jersey Community High School

Sunday, May, 16 2:00 pm

Carrolton High School

Friday May, 14 7:00 pm

Calhoun High School

Friday, May, 21 6:00 pm

