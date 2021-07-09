ALTON - Lisa Sidwell, center, of the Intermediate Care Unit, is Alton Memorial Hospital’s Employee of the Month. She received the award July 9 from AMH President Dave Braasch and Cindy Bray, director of Patient Care.

The nomination for her said that “Lisa picks up extra days every week. She works days and nights to cover the staffing needs. She often comes in on short notice to make sure we are fully staffed. Lisa is very flexible with her schedule and will do whatever is needed for the unit.”

