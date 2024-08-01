ALTON - Lisa Schepers, DNP, MBA, RN, NE-BC, has been named interim president at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center. Schepers’ new position is effective immediately and she will report to AJ Querciagrossa, chief executive officer, Western Region, OSF HealthCare.

“As interim president, Lisa, in conjunction with Dennis Sands, MD, chief medical officer, and Sister M. Beata, F.S.G.M., vice president, Support Services, will lead OSF Saint Anthony’s in aligning with the overall strategy of OSF HealthCare,” Querciagrossa says. “Lisa and the OSF Saint Anthony’s leadership team will continue to be responsible for directing all internal operations and helping us evolve when necessary to ensure that high-quality and cost-effective health care continues to be delivered to the patients we are blessed to serve. Lisa will carry forward the culture of collaboration and integration that provides a safe Mission Partner and patient care environment.”

Schepers has served OSF HealthCare as vice president and chief nursing officer of OSF Saint Anthony’s since 2021. Some recent key accomplishments under Schepers’ leadership include developing the clinical integration of the SSM Health partnership within the cardiology service line, coordinating the Healogics program within the wound care center, and leading the integration of the medical stabilization/detox program into the Medical/Surgery Unit at the hospital.

Lisa earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Deaconess College of Nursing in St. Louis, MO. She went on to earn a Master of Business Administration from Webster University and most recently achieved her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Chamberlain University.

Schepers’ appointment as interim president comes after the resignation of Jerry Rumph. Rumph’s resignation is effective Friday, August 9. Schepers will work closely with Rumph during this transition until his last day.

Rumph served as OSF Saint Anthony’s president since November 2020. “I am privileged to have led OSF Saint Anthony’s and to have been a part of a team that truly lives the OSF Mission and Values,” Rumph says. “I continue to be inspired daily by the Mission Partners with unparalleled talents, constant drive for excellence, and willingness to provide exceptional health care to the greater Alton community.”

Querciagrossa reflected on Rumph’s tenure at OSF Saint Anthony’s. “Jerry’s contributions to the OSF Ministry and to the Alton community have made significant impacts and improvements to the community and our key results,” Querciagrossa says. “Jerry’s key accomplishments include the opening of the clinical detox unit; startup of a new cardiac catheter lab, working jointly with SSM Health; and improved Mission Partner engagement scores.”

A search for Rumph’s permanent successor will begin immediately.

More information on OSF Saint Anthony’s can be obtained by visiting www.osfsaintanthonys.org.

