GODFREY - Trustees unanimously voted down two requests for liquor licenses from businesses seeking to install video gaming machines, as well as new rules and regulations regarding electrical work, at the Godfrey Village Board meeting on Tuesday night.

A liquor license for a potential new business, “Carnival Foodie & Gaming,” was voted down 6-0 after several of the trustees voiced concern that the business was planning to be primarily gaming-based rather than food-based. Trustees have expressed in the past that they want to prevent a “gambling parlor” or anything similar from arising in Godfrey.

“I’m not prepared to vote for this at this time,” said Trustee Jeff Weber. “People are basically just trying to open a video gambling facility, and when we set this all up originally, we were against doing anything like that. It’s one thing if there’s an existing restaurant and they want to add video machines - that’s one thing, but I don’t think we need to go this route.”

Trustee Sarah Woodman agreed and said she also didn’t want too many video gaming businesses to diminish Godfrey’s image.

“I have to agree with Trustee Weber. I just don’t want to see Godfrey go that way,” she said. “We’re such a good community, we’re family-oriented, I think you can go too far with this. We’re financially stable - I don’t think the money generated is that important as far as our image and what we want our community to be.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“I would agree,” added Trustee Rick Lauschke. “I think we need to step back and look at what we’re trying to accomplish, and I know other communities are looking at [requiring] if you’re going to get a liquor license and a video gaming license with it, you’re going to have to serve food, it’s going to have to be a certain percentage.”

After some more discussion, trustees voted unanimously against approving the liquor license for Carnival Foodie & Gaming.

Another liquor license request from The Dugout was also voted down 6-0. The owner’s specific goal was to put slot machines in the business’s open back room in an effort to draw in customers and visitors to Godfrey while expanding the business. While this request was not as widely discussed, trustees briefly voiced similar concerns and reasons for not voting in favor of this request before denying it unanimously.

Also voted down was an ordinance which would have made several amendments to the village’s Electrical Code. Among the changes proposed were the establishment of a six-member Electrical Board, the creation of an Electrical Inspector position for the village, and the requirement of permits for all new and temporary electric services, aside from minor electrical repairs. It also would have required all electrical contractors doing work in the village to obtain a license first. The ordinance was voted down 6-0.

A full recording of the June 20 meeting can be watched at the top of this story or on the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

More like this: