JERSEYVILLE - Linn's Shoes, which has operated on State Street in downtown Jerseyville since 1966, was recently sold to local residents Kyle and Melissa Allison, and the new owners plan on continuing the tradition of the shoe store that has become a staple in the community.

Linn's has been a vital part of Jerseyville for the last 54 years, and one time, also had a store in Carrollton. Many a resident of Jerseyville has bought their work boots from the store, and the Allison family is planning on carrying on that tradition while adding on some modern ideas.

"We wanted to maintain the name of Linn's Shoes," Kyle Allison said, "and continue to serve the core "work boot' customer while expanding the brands with some fun and fashionable styles for men and women. We want to see retail come back on State Street in Jerseyville."

The store's original owner, David Linn, retired and sold the business to the Allison family recently. He welcomed them the store, and wished them well.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Kyle and Melissa as the new owners of Linn's Shoes," David Linn said in a statement on the store's website. "As Kyle has noted, they will continue to carry some of the same brands of shoes that we have carried for many years. Kyle will have a customer list of purchases. So yes ladies, if you don't remember the size or model number of the Red Wing boots that your hubby has worn for years, Kyle will still be able to take care of you. For myself, I am anxious to soon see all of the new and exciting things that Kyle has planned for the store.

"I am so happy that the store will still be in town," Linn continued, "and will be able to serve our community and surrounding area with the same service you are accustomed to. Good luck Kyle and Melissa! Let's keep the tradition of Linn's Shoes in Jerseyville going for many more years!"

The building that has housed the business was recently remodeled to expose the original wood floors, brick walls and punched tin ceilings. But as in the past, the store will be operated as an old-fashioned mom-and-pop store, and its philosophy is very simple.

"Our signature is comfort and quality," Allison said. "We believe that the right pair of shoes is the foundation for a great day."

Kyle Allison, a native of Detroit who moved to Jerseyville in 2000, brings along much expertise and experience in running the business, and will run the day-to-day operations. He worked for a family shoe store for four years in sales and stock management.

"It was here that I gained an appreciation for high-quality shoes and great customer service," Allison said. "I have enjoyed wearing and collecting quality shoes ever since. I am happy to share my shoe appreciation with my customers."

Melissa is a lifelong resident and graduated from Jersey Community High School in 1998. She'll also bring a great eye for fashion and trends in bringing high-quality shoes to the store and community.

"I look forward to her eye in trends to bring some fashion and new exciting brands to Linn's Shoes," Allison said. "Melissa has over 20 years in retail management experience in the eye care industry, and continues to grow in her career."

Kyle Allison began working for J.L.Nash Enterprises in Jerseyville when he moved to the area, and plans to continue help manage it while running Linn's. He is very proud to be a member of the community.

"Jerseyville has become my home, and I really look forward to putting down more roots with Linn's Shoes," Allison said.

The couple have two children, Carter, 14, and Makayla, 12. They'll both be assisting mom and dad in the running of the store.

"We look forward to this experience teaching them about entrepreneurship, hard work, and the importance of small business and shopping local," Allison said. "Plus they will make really good stock associates. They are already negotiating their pay and benefits package," Allison added with a laugh.

For more information on the store and styles and brands that are sold, please log on to the store's website. www.linns-shoes.com, or please call the store at (618) 498-3302.

