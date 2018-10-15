BELLEVILLE – Edwardsville outside linebacker Ryan Strohmeier enjoyed a very good game in the Tigers’ 54-20 win Oct. 6 over Belleville East at the Lancers’ stadium. The highlight was a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown just before halftime. It was the second week in a row the Tiger defense had a pick-six.

Strohmeier also played a key role in the Edwardsville defense that helped stop a very potent Belleville West offense in the Tigers’ 37-6 win over the Maroons on Friday night at home. Edwardsville finishes up the regular season next Friday at Collinsville.and Strohmeier is feeling vey confident about Edwardsville’s chances.

“Feeling good, feeling confident,” Strohmeier said. “I know our guys, we’ve come a long way, but we’re taking it practice by practice, just day by day and focusing on our next opponent. We know it’s going to be a good game, but just got to take it day by day.”

The team is rolling right along after a difficult stretch, and things are clicking and moving in the right direction.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Yes, sir, had a great game, prepared real good this week,” Strohmeier said in a post game interview. “Just looking for next week now; we’ve got a big game next week, and we’ve got to start preparing for that.”

Strohmeier’s interception return was a result of knowing what was coming.

“Just read my keys, knew what the offense was going to run,” Strohmeier said of the Belleville East touchdown interception run, “and stepped right in front of him and got the pick. So, it was a good feeling.”

It’s Strohmeier’s first touchdown of the season, and it was a very good feeling for him, indeed.

“My first pick-six,” Strohmeier said. “First of the season, first touchdown this year and last year, so I feel pretty good,” he said.

More like this: