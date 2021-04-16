WOOD RIVER - The Wood River City Council agenda for the Monday, April 19, 2021, meeting has been released Friday afternoon and an item listed for approval is an ordinance to amend the fiscal year 2021/2022 budget. The line item vote would allow an increase the Rec Center within the 1 percent Non-Home Rule Sales Tax Fund by $414,103.80 to begin Rec Center design process.

Another key item is approval of a recommendation from Mayor Cheryl Maguire to appoint Sonya Hagaman to serve on the Wood River City Council to fill the unexpired term of Councilman Chris Stanley, who has decided to leave his post.

Mayor Maguire said she is appointing Hagaman after the suggestion of outgoing councilman Stanley.

The meeting will be held virtually.

“As mayor, you appoint people and this was at the suggestion of the resigning councilman with the name he brought forward,” she said.

The mayor said the new Rec Center project is important for the entire community and she wants to see it back in the budget because the design needs to be done. She also said once the design is done the award of a $2.5 million grant will take place and the construction cycle starts.

Incoming Mayor Tom Stalcup said he wished he would be able to appoint his own person and that the council appointment could wait until after the new administration was sworn in. He wishes that agenda item could be tabled.

Stalcup said he also hoped the decision to vote on the approval of the ordinance to amend the 2021/2022 budget to increase the Rec Center line item within the 1 percent Non-Home Rule Sales Tax Fund by $414,103.80 could also be continued.

