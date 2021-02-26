SEE VIDEO:

WOOD RIVER - On Thursday night, East Alton-Wood River High School named its 93rd Queen of the Harvest for the coronation.

Lindzey Morrison, a senior, was named the Queen of the Harvest. The outgoing queen Leighann Nottke presented the tiara. The other girls in the court were MaKenzie Garland, Faith Vanhoose, Karli Withers, and Emma Seibert. She was escorted by Kenny Beachum.

“I never thought I would win," Morrison said. "When they said my name I was shocked. This means the world to me.”

Morrison will hold the title for a year. During that year she will be in local parades if COVID-19 restrictions allow parades. She will be honored at a football game. Then next year she will be at the coronation to give her title to the newest girl.

