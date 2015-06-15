Lindley Elle Weiss
June 15, 2015 10:35 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Lindley Elle Weiss
Parents: Philip and Cara Weiss
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Sibling: Philip Weiss (4)
Birthdate: 11/2/2014
Article continues after sponsor message
Weight: 7lbs 5 oz Length 19 1/2 in
Hospital: Mercy Medical Center St. Louis
Grandparents: George and Sandra Wilson (Bethalto, IL), Phil and Cheryl Weiss(Belleville,IL)
Great-grandparents: Jean Garber (Gravois Mills, MO) Hal and Edna Salem (Mesa, AZ).
More like this: